Source: Goldman Sachs Leaving Raiders Las Vegas Deal

OAKLAND (KCBS) – A source at Goldman Sachs told KCBS Tuesday that the Wall Street investment giant is no longer going to put up $650 million to help Raiders owner Mark Davis leave Oakland and build a new stadium in Las Vegas.
Davis has told the NFL that he has backup financing from Goldman, just in case casino mogul Sheldon Adelson backed out of his commitment to invest $650 million in the stadium deal.
Adelson announced he was backing out of the stadium deal on Monday. The source said Goldman Sachs agreed to lend the money only if Adelson was a partner.
Davis said in a statement the team remains steadfast in its commitment to Nevada and to move to Vegas. But now he will have to do it without all that money from Goldman, meaning the team has to pony up another $650 million which it doesn’t have, or find another financial partner.