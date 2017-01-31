San Francisco Supervisors Unanimously Condemn Trump’s Immigration Executive Order

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday condemning President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and calling on the business and philanthropic community to help fund legal defense for immigrants faced with deportation.

The resolution, introduced Tuesday by Supervisor Ahsha Safai, states that Trump’s executive order banning the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries “runs counter to national security interests.”

“San Francisco stands united in opposition to policies discriminating against immigrants and refugees based on religion and national origin,” the resolution reads.

Safai said the executive order targeting Muslim countries violates the country’s protections for religious freedom.

“In one week our president has taken a wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty,” Safai said. “He has taken a wrecking ball to the foundation of our country.”

Tuesday’s vote comes on the same day that the board gave final approval to $1.5 million in funding to community groups providing legal defense to immigrants faced with deportation.

The resolution calls upon the business and philanthropic community to match the city’s funding commitment for immigrant legal defense over the next few years.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera Tuesday also filed a lawsuit challenging another executive order threatening sanctuary cities with a loss of federal funding.

Sanctuary city policies, which have been adopted by more than 400 jurisdictions across the country, limit the cooperation of local officials with immigration authorities in an effort to encourage immigrants to cooperate with local law enforcement, seek out health care and enroll their children in school.

Mayor Ed Lee has stated several times in the past week that the city will remain a sanctuary city.

