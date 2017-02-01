Alameda Police At Scene Of Reported Shooting

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are at a crime scene Wednesday afternoon investigating a reported shooting.
The Alameda Police Department Twitter account had posted an alert shortly after 11 a.m. stating that police were on the scene searching for a suspect and asking residents to avoid the area around the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue. Residents who were already in the area were ordered to shelter in place.
According to reports from the Bay Area News Group, a person at the scene of the incident was shot by an off-duty police officer. The victim in the shooting was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The San Leandro Police Department confirmed that they had units at the location of an active crime scene offering support to Alameda police, but did not have information regarding the incident.
Video shot by Chopper 5 showed at least four police units on the scene with one home cordoned off by yellow police tape.
The alert calling for local residents to shelter in place was called off shortly before 12 p.m., though Buena Vista Avenue was still remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
KPIX 5 has a reporter headed to the location and will provide updates as information is made available.