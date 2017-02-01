Curry’s 3-Pointers Push Golden State Warriors Past Charlotte Hornets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — With dad Dell watching live Wednesday night, Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters, coming back with vengeance from a one-game absence while ill and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 126-111 blowout of his hometown Charlotte Hornets.
Klay Thompson added 29 points, matched his career high with eight assists and Kevin Durant had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the NBA-leading Warriors (42-7).
Curry recorded his fifth career game with at least 11 3s, shot 14 for 20 and 11 of 15 from long range and dished out eight assists facing Charlotte for the second time in exactly a week.
Frank Kaminsky scored 24 points off the bench for the Hornets, who lost their sixth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road.
