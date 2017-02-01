600 Employees At Google Headquarters Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Some 600 Google employees were evacuated from two buildings at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View Wednesday morning when a gas line broke, fire officials said.
A contractor using a backhoe to clear a blocked drain line accidentally pierced the 2-inch gas line, causing a strong smell of gas in the area.
The break was reported at 9:53 a.m. at 1945 Charleston Road, a two-story office building on the Google campus.
That building and 1965 Charleston Road were both evacuated by firefighters and Google employee emergency response teams, Mountain View Fire Department spokesman Lynn Brown said.
PG&E crews put a clamp on the line at 10:24 a.m., and fire officials gave the all-clear at 10:56 a.m.
PG&E crews are still working to fully repair the line. Charleston Road and Landings Drive, which were initially closed, have since reopened.
