Kids And Art Foundation Inspires Young Cancer Patients

Jefferson Award Winner Created Kids And Art Foundation February 1, 2017 5:27 PM By Sharon Chin
Filed Under: Cancer, Children, Jefferson Awards, Kids and Art foundation, Purvi Shah

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) Forty-three children are diagnosed with cancer everyday. That’s according to the American Cancer Society. But in the Bay Area, many of them are discovering fun and healing in an art program created by this week’s Jefferson Award winner.

Six-year-old Maya Rye sparkled with joy, pouring yellow glitter into her flower art project.

“You can never have too much glitter!” she exclaimed.

Her mom, Valerie Rye, says artwork keeps Maya’s mind off leukemia and chemotherapy.

“It shows her possibilities in that they’re endless,” Valerie Rye explained. “She doesn’t have to be just a cancer kid. She can be anything!”

Purvi Shah reaches hundreds of children with cancer and their siblings each year through her Kids and Art Foundation in Burlingame. The children, aged 5 through 18, tell her it’s a bright spot in their lives.

“We see other kids happy and able bodied with hair growing back, and feeling better. That is the biggest hope we get,” Shah said.

Shah organizes workshops in the community, like at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto, plus regular sessions at Lucile Packard and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. More than a hundred artists and high school students volunteer.

Shah came up with the idea for Kids and Art in 2008, after her younger son Amaey was diagnosed with cancer.

“It just felt so sad and stressful,” she recalled.

So the former graphic designer began leading art projects in doctors’ waiting rooms. Artist Rinot Goren says Shah lets the kids be kids.

“She brings first of all, a good loving atmosphere,” Shah said. “She just loves everyone.”

Nine-year-old Amaey passed away six years ago, but his mother still feels his inspiration for Kids and Art.

“I feel like he would say keep it up,” she said.

So for providing art therapy for kids with cancer and their siblings, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Purvi Shah.

More from Sharon Chin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia