Maroon 5’s Adam Levine To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Maroon 5 front man will join 2,600 others on the celebrity trail. February 1, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, BottleRock Napa Valley, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Maroon 5

By Jon Wiederhorn

(CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – Pokemon Go satire and blemish cream commercials notwithstanding, Adam Levine is being taken seriously by the committee that decides who should be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Maroon 5 frontman will receive his own star on the celebrity trail on February 10.

Levine’s ceremony will include speeches by his Voice co-star Blake Shelton and rocker Sammy Hagar. Levine’s star will be the 2,601st on the Walk of Fame.

“Adam Levine fans have been patiently waiting for this day,” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a statement. “Fans from around the world have been constantly checking with us saying, ‘When? When?’ Now is the time, and we invite all of Adam’s fans to join us and enjoy Levine’s ‘moves like Jagger!’ and hear his voice.”

The dedication celebration for Levine will take place at 11:30 a.m. PST at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles and the event will be live-streamed on walkoffame.com.

Adam Levine and the rest of the guys of Maroon 5 is set to play BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

