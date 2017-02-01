Nestle Moving US Headquarters From California To Virginia

February 1, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: California, Chocolate, Nestle, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia.

About 750 jobs are associated with the move.

Nestle USA, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., says it will formally announce the move Wednesday in Rosslyn, Virginia, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Nestle USA is currently based in Glendale, California.

The new headquarters will be in the tallest building in the D.C. region. It has been vacant since its 2013 opening.

The Rosslyn area has suffered from a slowdown in federal job growth and McAuliffe has been working to diversify northern Virginia’s job base.

Nestle USA said the move brings its headquarters closer to its customers. The company said 85 percent of its top customers and 75 percent of its factories are in the eastern U.S.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia