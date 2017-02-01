Nickelback Announce 2017 Bay Area Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Nickelback have announced a massive tour for 2017.
Daughtry will open on all of the U.S. dates, as well as in Toronto and Montreal. Cheap Trick will be the featured special guest for the western Canadian leg of the tour. Missouri rockers Shaman’s Harvest will also appear on all dates.
The trek kicks off on June 23rd in Noblesville, IN. The Bay Area visit will be at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Sunday, September 3rd and ends on Sunday, October 1st in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The band is currently in the studio finishing their ninth studio album Feed The Machine which will be released on June 9th.
You can check out the title track, here:
Check out Nickelback’s full tour itinerary below:
Friday, June 23 Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
Saturday, June 24 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tuesday, June 27 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Thursday, June 29 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Saturday, July 1 Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, July 2 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Tuesday, July 4 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater
Friday, July 7 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Saturday, July 8 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Monday, July 10 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC
Wednesday, July 12 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC
Thursday, July 20** Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
Friday, July 21 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/Daughtry
Sunday, July 23 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre w/Daughtry
Tuesday, July 25 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, July 28 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Saturday, July 29 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Tuesday, August 1 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 2 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
Friday, August 4 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Saturday, August 5 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Monday, August 7 Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Wednesday, August 9 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 11** Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair Grandstand
Saturday, August 12 Chicago, IL @ Pavilion at Northerly Island
Monday, August 14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Thursday, August 24** St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Saturday, August 26 Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
Sunday, August 27 Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
Tuesday, August 29 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Wednesday, August 30 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Friday, September 01** Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
Sunday, September 3 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 6 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Friday, September 08 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Saturday, September 09 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tuesday, September 12 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 14 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 16 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 21 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
Saturday, September 23 Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Tuesday, September 26 Calgary, AB@ Scotiabank Saddledome
Thursday, September 28 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sunday, October 1 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 11th. Fan pre-sale details are available now at the band’s official site.
