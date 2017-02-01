Rex Tillerson Sworn In As Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Rex Tillerson was sworn in as secretary of state by Vice President Mike Pence in a ceremony presided over by President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday evening.
Before Tillerson was sworn in, Mr. Trump spoke briefly in the Oval Office.
“Time to take a fresh look at the world around us and seek new solutions grounded in very ancient truths — these truths include the fact that nations have a right to protect their interest, that all people have a right to freely pursue their own destiny and that all of us are better off when we work in concert and not in conflict,” Mr. Trump said. “And there’s rarely been conflict like we have in the world today and it’s very sad.”