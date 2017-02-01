Sacramento Truck Driver’s Death Blamed On Tooth Infection

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – A tooth infection is being blamed in the death of a 26-year-old truck driver and young father of two from Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Vadim Anatoliyevich Kondratyuk was transporting a load from Truckee to New York last week when he started to feel pain in his mouth. In Oklahoma, a dentist diagnosed a tooth infection and prescribed antibiotics.

Kondratyuk went back on the road to complete his delivery, but the pain became worse and his mouth swelled, prompting his brother to fly to New York and escort him on the return drive to California.

In Utah, the 26-year-old was hospitalized after doctors said the infection spread throughout his body.

Kondratyuk died on Monday after his heart gave out.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to transport Kondratyuk’s body back to Sacramento, pay for his funeral and to cover expenses for his family.

“Vadim was a very humble and calm person. A wonderful father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He would always put others before himself and was known to be the peacemaker. He had a very close and special relationship with his two daughters and he loved spending time with his family,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

As of Wednesday afternoon, $191,000 had been raised.

Kondratyuk is survived by his wife and two daughters.