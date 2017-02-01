Slide Closes Northbound Lane Of Hwy 17 In Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS SF) — A rock slide in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning has shut down one lane of northbound traffic on Highway 17 as crews work to clear the debris.
The closure was first reported by KCBS Traffic at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The northbound right lane closure extends from Vine Hill Road to Sugarloaf Road. At the time of the tweet, traffic was backed up to Mount Hermon Road, but the line of traffic had grown considerably as of about 12 p.m.
The right lane will be closed until 3:30 p.m. Drivers traveling northbound on Highway 17 should expect delays through the afternoon.