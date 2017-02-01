Famed Mavericks Surf Contest On The Auction Block

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – The attention of the big wave surfers worldwide was focused Wednesday for any word on the future of the famed Titans of Mavericks surf contest.
Organizers of the annual event at the legendary Mavericks surf break near Half Moon Bay have filed for bankruptcy protection and announced Wednesday they were putting the famed contest on the auction block.
“The Chapter 11 filings by Titans of Mavericks and Cartel Management represent the culmination of a strategy designed to implement a sale of the assets and intellectual property of the companies to afford a buyer certain protections available only in bankruptcy,” the organizers said in a statement.
Griffin Guess, Titans of Mavericks founder, said the process would “allow Titans of Mavericks to reach new heights in the right hands. It is time for a larger organization to gain from all of our hard work.”
The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported that organizers — Cartel Management Inc. and Titans of Mavericks LLC — filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday.
The newspaper also revealed that the organizers had been sued by Red Bull Media House North America for breach of contract.
Red Bull provided a sponsored digital livestream of the event.
The inclusion of a historic women’s heat had generated a great deal of addition interest in the event this year. But organizers have already missed one of the largest swells to hit the coast in years when waves as high as 35 feet were churned up by a storm last week.