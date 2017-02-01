Watch Sting & James Corden Compete In Singing Waiter Battle

The talk show host struggles to get the superstar to stay in his "zone" February 1, 2017 8:48 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – When Sting was invited to The Late Late Show with James Corden, he probably didn’t know it would be a battle of epic proportions.

In a hilarious bit, the talk show host becomes a competitive singing waiter who becomes territorial about his “zone.”

James Corden introduces Sting during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Tuesday, January 31, 2017 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS Ã?Â©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Corden performs Extreme’s “More than Words,” for his unsuspecting table. When the Police frontman shows up singing “Fields of Gold,” the host directs him back to his own “zone.” Corden starts in on a cover of Bryan Adams’ Robinhood soundtrack hit, “(Everything I Do) I Do it For You,” to which Sting’s character, Al, responds with a powerful rendition of “Roxanne.”

The competition escalates, ending with a one-man band complete with accordion, losing to a full band and gospel choir delivering “Every Breath You Take.”

You really have to see it, to believe it:

Sting is scheduled to perform at The Masonic in San Francisco on Sunday, February 5th and Monday, February 6th.

