Alleged Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Oakland Crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have apprehended two carjacking suspects Thursday evening after a chase that ended in a rollover crash and a foot pursuit leading up to the arrest.

The two suspects apparently tried stealing a vehicle a little earlier Thursday evening. That’s when the men were spotted by officers.

The stolen vehicle crashed at the Broadway Terrace on-ramp to Highway 13 just before 5 p.m.

Video shot by Chopper 5 shortly afterwards showed that stolen vehicle after it apparently rolled down an embankment, taking out some trees and shrubs.

Surprisingly, the two suspects inside managed to climb out and run away.

One of the suspects was said to be armed.

Authorities confirmed the two suspects were taken into custody after they were spotted a few blocks away from the accident.