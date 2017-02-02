SNAPSHOT POLL: Should police have done more to stop violent protester at UC Berkeley? VOTE NOW!

Alleged Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Oakland Crash

February 2, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Carjacking, Crash, Crime, Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have apprehended two carjacking suspects Thursday evening after a chase that ended in a rollover crash and a foot pursuit leading up to the arrest.

The two suspects apparently tried stealing a vehicle a little earlier Thursday evening. That’s when the men were spotted by officers.

The stolen vehicle crashed at the Broadway Terrace on-ramp to Highway 13 just before 5 p.m.

Video shot by Chopper 5 shortly afterwards showed that stolen vehicle after it apparently rolled down an embankment, taking out some trees and shrubs.

Surprisingly, the two suspects inside managed to climb out and run away.

One of the suspects was said to be armed.

Authorities confirmed the two suspects were taken into custody after they were spotted a few blocks away from the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia