Beyoncé To Perform At GRAMMYs

February 2, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Grammys

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Beyoncé will perform at the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards.

Although the singer has yet to confirm the news, ET reports that multiple sources have verified that Queen Bey will perform as part of music biggest night. Beyoncé set the internet ablaze earlier this week when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Beyoncé is nominated for nine GRAMMYs this year. She joins a lineup that features Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson.

The GRAMMYs air live on CBS Sunday, February 12th 8pm.

