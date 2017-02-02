BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Breaks Social Media Record

February 2, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Daughter, Instagram, Jay-Z, Pregnant, Social Media, Twins

(CBS NEWS) – Beyoncé’s twins haven’t even been born yet and they are already causing a social media sensation.

The singer’s Instagram post where she announced she is pregnant with twins has become the most-liked Instagram post of all time with 6.7 million likes — in just eight hours.

The previous most-liked post was a Selena Gomez Coca-Cola ad, which was posted in June and has 6.3 million likes.

Beyoncé, who is mother to Blue Ivy, 5, with husband, Jay Z, announced the news with an arty photo where is she shows her bare baby bump while wearing a veil and with a floral arrangement behind her.

Beyoncé, famously revealed her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. During her performance of “Love On Top,” she opened her blazer and smiled at the audience and rubbed her baby bump.

In 2012, Jay Z revealed in a song that Beyoncé had once suffered a miscarriage.

He rapped in “Glory” about Blue Ivy, “Last time, the miscarriage was so tragic. We was afraid you would disappear. But nah, baby, you magic.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia