Boycott List Of Trump-Friendly Businesses Grows

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eating See’s Candies while taking an Uber home to watch The New Celebrity Apprentice goes against a boycott of President Donald Trump and Trump-friendly businesses spearheaded by a San Francisco woman.

Dozens of businesses nationwide, including some based in the Bay Area, have made it onto Shannon Coulter’s #GrabYourWallet website.

Coulter started the list during the run-up to the November presidential election when she launched a boycott of Ivanka Trump’s clothing and shoe lines.

“We know how strong we are as consumers. We buy a lot of products from these stores. We buy a lot of clothing accessories, shoes, bags, you name it. And many of us are ready to flex that consumer power,” Coulter told KPIX 5 shortly after launching the boycott.

But months after the election, the list has grown to not only include those businesses that sell Ivanka Trump products, but also Trump-owned businesses and the businesses of his advisors and supporters.

San Francisco-based Uber made the list because its CEO has said the company would cooperate with the Trump administration. The company’s cooperation spurred a movement by users to delete the app in protest.

And the boycotts may be working.

Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick announced Thursday his resignation from Trump’s economic advisory council, which could lead to his company getting off the boycott list and regaining the users it lost.

South San Francisco-based See’s Candies made the list because it was deemed to be further enriching Trump as a Celebrity Apprentice advertiser.

Coulter’s list includes all the advertisers of The New Celebrity Apprentice, of which Trump remains an executive producer.

At a National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, Trump urged people to pray for the show’s ratings.

Amazon has also made the list, largely because it continues to sell Trump family products, but Coulter notes that Amazon is still advertising on Breitbart News, the only news website to make the list because it “propagates fake news” and is a “hate speech site,” the list states.

There’s also a growing list by the group, Sleeping Giants, that is lauding more than 800 businesses that have vowed not to advertise on Breitbart News.