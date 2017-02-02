Marleau Scores 500th NHL Goal In Sharks Win Over Canucks In Vancouver

February 2, 2017 10:04 PM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBS/AP) — Patrick Marleau scored his 500th career goal, Chris Tierney tallied twice and the surging San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Marleau's 500th Goal

Patrick Marleau scores his 500th NHL goal against Ryan Miller of the Canucks. (Jeff Vinnick via Getty Images)

Brent Burns added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 32 saves. San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over its last nine games to sit three points up on Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division.

Sharks v. Canucks

Patrick Marleau (left) celebrates his 500th NHL goal with teammates Brent Burns (88) and Joe Thornton Feb. 2, 2017 in Vancouver. (Jeff Vinnick via Getty Images)

Philip Larsen scored for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Ryan Miller. Vancouver lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 22, snapping a 7-0-1 run at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks remained three points back of Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver has two games in hand.

Sharks v Canucks

Canucks Sven Baertschi falls to the ice while battling the Sharks’ Brent Burns at Rogers Arena Feb. 2, in Vancouver. (Jeff Vinnick via Getty Images)

