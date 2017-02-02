BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Small Red Crabs Invade Sonoma County Beach

February 2, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Bodega Bay, Pelagic Red Crabs, Red Crabs, Sonoma County

BODEGA BAY (AP) — More than a dozen tiny red crabs have washed ashore in Sonoma County. They are thought to be the final remnants of a wave of southern species brought north by unusually warm waters.

The Press Democrat reports that the crabs were found last week on Salmon Creek Beach and are being kept at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Lab.

University of California, Davis, professor of evolution and ecology Eric Sanford says the 18 pelagic red crabs are the first ones reported this far north since 1985, when there was an isolated sighting recorded in Fort Bragg.

The same crabs were found in Monterey by the thousands last year.

The species is normally found in southern and central Baja, in Mexico.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Richard Main (@richard_main) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Shouldn’t Trump get the blame for these red crabs?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia