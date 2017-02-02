SPCA Opens Pop-Up Adoption Center In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Visitors to San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center can mingle and cuddle with adoptable pets and watch a “Bunny Bowl” at a pop-up adoption center this month, according to the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals said.

All this month, except for President’s Day on Feb. 20, visitors can mingle with the animals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Two Embarcadero Center.

SF SPCA president and veterinarian Jennifer Scarlett is inviting workers to visit on their lunch break or after work to consider adopting one of the more than 5,500 animals up for adoption each year.

Scarlett is hoping that the location will draw visitors who might not otherwise visit an SPCA adoption center.

Every weekday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can snuggle with the animals during “Coffee Cuddles” events.

Every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy alcohol and nibble on food while mingling with a potential pet during “Yappy Hour.”

Also, on Friday at noon, SPCA officials will hold a “Bunny Bowl” for Adopt a Rescue Rabbit Month. Visitors can watch a handful of rabbits hop around on a miniature football field.

“We’ve gotten a great turnout so far,” SF SPCA spokeswoman Krista Maloney said. “We’re definitely looking forward to the rest of the month.”

People who cannot make it to the pop-up center can watch a livestream of the events at popup.sfspca.org, where more information can also be found.

