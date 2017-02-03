BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Albert Einstein Covers Lady Gaga In Super Bowl Ad

February 3, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Albert Einstein, Lady Gaga, Super Bowl Ad

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga is performing at Super Bowl halftime, and she’ll appear in a commercial for Tiffany’s which will air during the game.

Mother Monster’s music will appear in another ad during the big game, but not in the way you might expect.

National Geographic will run a commercial promoting its series Genius. The clip features actor Geoffrey Rush in the role of Albert Einstein who plays Gaga’s “Bad Romance” on his violin.

Check out the full clip below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

