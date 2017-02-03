BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

San Francisco Fire Crews Respond To Blaze In Chinatown

February 3, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Chinatown, Fire, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters in San Francisco are responding to a two-alarm blaze in the city’s Chinatown Friday morning.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at a building on the 1100 block of Stockton Street near Pacific Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

At least one person was injured in the fire and has been rescued, officials said. The injuries the victim sustained were non-life threatening.

No firefighters have been injured.

Firefighters have not issued evacuations, but are urging nearby residents and businesses to close doors and windows to avoid smoke.

The San Francisco Fire Department is also urging drivers to use alternate routes.

It is unclear what started the fire.

