San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy Accused Of Giving Gun To Former Inmate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy and a former inmate who were allegedly involved in a romantic relationship have been arrested on gun and fraud charges, according to federal investigators.
Deputy April Myres, 52, allegedly gave her department-issued firearm, a Glock 17 9mm pistol, to former jail inmate, Antoine Fowler, 32. She then claimed that the gun and other expensive designer items had been stolen in a burglary of her San Francisco home in late March 2016, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“The gun was located yesterday by FBI agents under the front driver-side console of Fowler’s car after Fowler was pulled over in Oakland by FBI SWAT agents,” the FBI said in a statement released Friday.
According to the FBI, Myres made an insurance claim reporting the theft from her home of her department-issued firearm, body armor, and handcuffs, as well as a mink jacket, handbags designed by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Versace, and shoes designed by Manolo Blahnik, Gucci, and Christian Louboutin.
On Thursday, an FBI search of Myres’ home allegedly turned up items Myres had claimed as stolen. She has also been charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy and disposing of a firearm by providing it to a convicted felon.
Myres was released on a $1 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on February 15. Fowler remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before a Beeler on February 7.
By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.