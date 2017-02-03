BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Flight Attendant Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel Room

February 3, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Flight attendant, San Francisco, Singapore Airlines, Vanessa Yeap

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – An investigation is underway in San Francisco following the death of a Singapore Airlines flight attendant.

Vanessa Yeap, 38, was found dead in her San Francisco hotel room by members of her flight crew Tuesday after she failed to meet them in the hotel lobby.

The crew was flying from San Francisco International Airport to Singapore.

A crew member told the Straits Times of Singapore that Yeap had said she wasn’t feeling well when she arrived in San Francisco about two days earlier.

Singapore Airlines has confirmed Yeap’s death in a statement.

