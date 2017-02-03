BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Students At Cal, Stanford File Lawsuit Over Trump’s Travel Ban

February 3, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Lawsuit, President Donald Trump, Stanford, Travel Ban, Trump Immigration, UC Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three California university students are challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban in another lawsuit prompted by the president’s executive order.

The federal suit filed Thursday in San Francisco says the ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries is unconstitutional and has created hardships for the students.

According to the suit, Hadil Al-Mowafak — a Stanford University freshman — is now unable to visit her husband in Yemen. Wasim Ghaleb — also a citizen of Yemen — has been unable to return to resume studies in business administration at Grossmont College in San Diego. And an unnamed Iranian national who is a Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley fears losing a job opportunity.

An email to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking comment was not immediately returned.

