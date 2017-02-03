Vallejo Man Ordered To Stand Trial For Fatal Baseball Bat Attack

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Vallejo man was ordered to stand trial Thursday in Solano County Superior Court a year after he allegedly killed a Suisun City woman in Fairfield with a bat and tried to kill a Vallejo woman with a hammer.

William David King, 20, is charged with killing Cheryl Ann Sherwood, 63, of Suisun City with a metal baseball bat at the Solano Town Center on Feb. 3, 2016. She died two days later.

Fairfield police said Sherwood was walking to her car when she was struck from behind with the bat. King was held to answer to her murder and robbing her purse.

King also is charged with the attempted murder of Christine Joens, 38, outside a Wells Fargo Bank at 1702 Tennessee St. in Vallejo on Feb. 2, according to Vallejo police.

King allegedly struck Joens several times in the head with a hammer and fled with money in her purse. He was held to answer for attempted murder and robbery.

His three-day preliminary hearing ended Thursday, and he is scheduled to re-enter pleas to the charges on March 2.

