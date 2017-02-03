Water Level At Los Vaqueros Reservoir Rises To New High

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa Water District Friday announced that a reservoir in Contra Costa County is now holding more water than ever recorded.

The water district leaned heavily on the Los Vaqueros Reservoir during the drought, according to CCWD officials.

CCWD officials said storage levels rose above 133,000 acre-feet this week surpassing the previous high of 132,900 set in 2013.

According to CCWD officials, the strong and steady series of winter storms that hit the Bay Area this winter helped to supply fresh water to the Delta, allowing CCWD to turn on their pumps and move high quality water into Los Vaqueros for future use.

Lisa Borba CCWD Board president in a statement said a call for conservation from CCWD customers’ positioned the district well to continue use of the reservoir should the dry years continue.

Currently, the CCWD owns and operates the Los Vaqueros Reservoir managing water quality for the 500,000 residents of central and east Contra Costa County.

Anyone interested in learning more about the CCWD or the Los Vaqueros Reservoir can go to http://www.ccwater.com for more information.

