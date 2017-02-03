SoCal School Closed After Possible Norovirus Exposure On Yosemite Trip

SANTA MONICA (AP) — A Southern California school is closed due to a contagious gastrointestinal illness that may be norovirus.
The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says 190 seventh-grade students from John Adams Middle School, along with some parents and teachers, were potentially exposed to the illness during a five-day Yosemite science trip last week.
A district statement says there are signs it has spread through siblings to other Santa Monica schools, and students from dozens of other school districts potentially may have been exposed through the Yosemite connection.
Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
Parents are being urged to keep children home if they have any symptoms and to alert their schools.
The John Adams Middle School campus will remain closed Friday through Sunday for cleaning.
