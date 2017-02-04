Milo Yiannopoulos Hopes To Return To Berkeley In ‘Next Few Months’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ultra-conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulous says he’s not finished with the Bay Area.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the controversial Breitbart contributor promised his social media followers he would have news of a return to UC Berkeley “within the next few months.”
Yiannopoulous had been scheduled to speak at Cal on Wednesday evening when rioters disrupted a campus protest rally, breaking windows, setting fires and shooting fireworks, forcing police to cancel his speech. Police reported three arrests, several injuries and damage estimated at $100,000.
In his post Saturday, Yiannopoulous said he planned to deliver the speech when he returns.
READ MORE: