Milo Yiannopoulos Hopes To Return To Berkeley In ‘Next Few Months’

February 4, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Breitbart, Breitbart News, Campus Protests, Milo Yiannopoulos, Riot, UC Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ultra-conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulous says he’s not finished with the Bay Area.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the controversial Breitbart contributor promised his social media followers he would have news of a return to UC Berkeley “within the next few months.”

Yiannopoulous had been scheduled to speak at Cal on Wednesday evening when rioters disrupted a campus protest rally, breaking windows, setting fires and shooting fireworks, forcing police to cancel his speech. Police reported three arrests, several injuries and damage estimated at $100,000.

In his post Saturday, Yiannopoulous said he planned to deliver the speech when he returns.

People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos burn trash and cardboard in the street on February 1, 2017 in Berkeley. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

