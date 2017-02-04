1 Killed In Oakland Early-Morning Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
One person was shot and killed in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.
The shooting occurred at 1:25 a.m.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police have not arrested any suspects.
