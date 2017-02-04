BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

1 Killed In Oakland Early-Morning Shooting

February 4, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Oakland Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

One person was shot and killed in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 1:25 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

