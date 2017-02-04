BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Raiders’ Mack Named AP Defensive Player Of The Year

February 4, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Defensive Player Of The Year, Khalil Mack, NFL, Oakland Raiders

HOUSTON (AP) — Oakland Raiders’ All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote.

Mack drew 18 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Denver linebacker Miller was next at 17 in balloting announced Saturday night.

Mack was, by far, the standout player on a Raiders defense that ranked only 26th overall. He had 11 sacks, took part in 73 tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered three, and even had an interception for a touchdown. He’s the second Oakland defender to win the award; cornerback Lester Hayes got it in 1980.

Miller also had a big year with 13 1/2 sacks, 78 tackles and three forced fumbles for the fourth-rated Broncos.

