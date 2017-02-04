Husband Arrested After Police Find Woman Dead At East San Jose Home

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with his wife’s death after officers found her dead at an East San Jose home Thursday morning.

At 8:47 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Coyne Court for a report regarding a dead body, police said.

At the home, officers located the body of woman, who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as 40-year-old Leann Watson Chadhar of San Jose, according to police.

After an investigation, officers determined her death was a homicide and arrested her husband, identified as San Jose resident Sajawal Chadhar, police said.

The incident is city’s fifth homicide of 2017.

Sajawal Chadhar is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. He’s set to appear in court on Monday, according to jail records.

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to contact police Detective Sgt. Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

