BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Husband Arrested After Police Find Woman Dead At East San Jose Home

February 4, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Homicide, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with his wife’s death after officers found her dead at an East San Jose home Thursday morning.

At 8:47 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Coyne Court for a report regarding a dead body, police said.

At the home, officers located the body of woman, who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as 40-year-old Leann Watson Chadhar of San Jose, according to police.

After an investigation, officers determined her death was a homicide and arrested her husband, identified as San Jose resident Sajawal Chadhar, police said.

The incident is city’s fifth homicide of 2017.

Sajawal Chadhar is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. He’s set to appear in court on Monday, according to jail records.

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to contact police Detective Sgt. Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia