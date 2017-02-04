Swastika Carved Into Danville Hillside

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Danville police were searching for the vandals who carved a giant swastika into a hillside.
The Nazi symbol was scrawled into the dirt by a community center on Fountain Springs Circle.
“Shame on you for this,” said the city’s Vice-Mayor Newell Americh. “It’s something that does cause pain for a lot of people. Want to be proactive and find out what happened and why.”
Swastikas are extremely offensive to Jewish people whose ancestors and family members were rounded up, tortured and killed by Nazis in Europe during World War II.
The Vice-Mayor said the town is taking serious action to find out who is responsible.