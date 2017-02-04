BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Trump Muslim Travel Ban Sparks Protests In SF, D.C., London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney

February 4, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: Berlin, Immigration Ban, London, Los Angeles, Muslim Ban, Paris, Protests, Refugee ban, San Francisco, Sydney, Travel Ban, Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Demonstrations against the Trump administration’s travel ban affecting seven Muslim countries took place in San Francisco and around the world on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters gathered at City Hall in San Francisco. The rally was peaceful, but anger over the ban’s execution remains steady.

The ban affects immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. A U.S. federal judge halted the ban on Friday, but the White House vowed to fight it. Late Saturday, the Department of Justice filed an appeal in San Francisco’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking to lift the judge’s stay. Such uncertainty has caused chaos and confusion for travelers around the world.

Protesters march up Pennsylvania Avenue protesting against President Donald Trump's recent action on refugees entering the US, on February 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. (MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)

In Washington D.C., demonstrators marched peacefully from the White House to the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Similar scenes played out in cities across the country, and worldwide as demonstrators spoke out against the ban, and Trump’s proposed wall on the border with Mexico.

In London, tens of thousands packed the streets, some carrying signs that read, “Fight ignorance, not immigrants.”

Thousands of protesters with placards take part in a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump on Whitehall on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

An anti-Trump protester holds a sign during a demonstration in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on February 4, 2017. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

In Paris, demonstrators protested near the Eiffel Tower denouncing Trump’s immigration policies as “frightening” and a betrayal of American values.

Around 1,200 people demonstrated outside the Brandenburg Gate and U.S. embassy in Berlin. Protesters held signs reading “We in Berlin know walls don’t work” and “Why can’t my girlfriend come to the U.S. with me, Trump?”

“I think it’s scary what’s happening in America now. I think we must somehow get off the sofa,” a protester named Patricia Schon said.

People protest against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump, on February 4, 2017, in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and the US embassy. (RAINER JENSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

“I’m an American, I live here, I think all Americans here in Berlin are shocked by what’s happening and saddened by what’s happening, and we feel we have to show what we believe in and we have to show that we resist,” said Ann Wertheimer, the chair of advocacy organisation American Voices Abroad.

In Sydney, Australia, demonstrators called on prime minister Malcolm Turnbull to stand up to the U.S. president, referring to a recent phone call between the two leaders that ended badly.

The United States previously promised Australia to resettle an undisclosed number of refugees among more than 1,200 asylum seekers – mostly Muslims from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, but Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to call the agreement with Australia a “dumb deal.”

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop issued assurances Saturday, saying the agreement is still going forward.

Protestors march on the streets of Sydney's central business district against US President Donald Trump's travel ban policy on February 4, 2017. (SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Meantime, at San Francisco International Airport, things remained calm compared to last weekend’s protests. Immigration lawyers like Chelsea Haleynelson from Oakland were on hand to help.

“Volunteers behind me are calling all the airlines to make sure they know what’s going on and getting their position, their statement. Like, are they allowing individual travelers to board plane that might have been affected by the executive order,” said Nelson.

