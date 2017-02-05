BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Latest ‘Logan’ Trailer Features ‘Amazing Grace’ By Sting’s Daughter

February 5, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Fuschia Kate Sumner, Hugh Jackman, Logan, Movie Trailer, Preview, Sting, Super Bowl Ad, Wolverine

By Brian Ives

(RADIO.COM) – During the Super Bowl, we saw a new trailer for the next—and, reportedly, last—Wolverine film, Logan.

The 30-second clip, titled “Grace” is scored by a haunting rendition of “Amazing Grace,” sung by Fuschia Kate Sumner, Sting’s daughter. The 34-year-old actress and singer dispatched a tweet following the airing of the commercial announcing “I just sang at Super Bowl” and included a link to the new Logan trailer.

Watch the new trailer titled “Grace” below:

Logan” hits theaters March 3rd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

