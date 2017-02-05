Latest ‘Logan’ Trailer Features ‘Amazing Grace’ By Sting’s Daughter

By Brian Ives
(RADIO.COM) – During the Super Bowl, we saw a new trailer for the next—and, reportedly, last—Wolverine film, Logan.
The 30-second clip, titled “Grace” is scored by a haunting rendition of “Amazing Grace,” sung by Fuschia Kate Sumner, Sting’s daughter. The 34-year-old actress and singer dispatched a tweet following the airing of the commercial announcing “I just sang at Super Bowl” and included a link to the new Logan trailer.
Watch the new trailer titled “Grace” below:
“Logan” hits theaters March 3rd.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.