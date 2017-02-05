BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

CHP Arrest Man Suspecting Of Setting Car On Fire In Oakland

February 5, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Arson, CHP, Crime, Fruitvale District

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, CHP officials said.

At about 8 a.m., officers located a burning car near the corner of Fruitvale Avenue and East Seventh Street, according to the CHP.

With help from witnesses, officers were able to locate a suspect connected to the burning vehicle and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jose DeJesus Hermosillo, a transient, CHP officials said.

The CHP did not provide a motive for why Hermosillo may have set the vehicle on fire.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

