CHP Arrest Man Suspecting Of Setting Car On Fire In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, CHP officials said.
At about 8 a.m., officers located a burning car near the corner of Fruitvale Avenue and East Seventh Street, according to the CHP.
With help from witnesses, officers were able to locate a suspect connected to the burning vehicle and arrested him.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jose DeJesus Hermosillo, a transient, CHP officials said.
The CHP did not provide a motive for why Hermosillo may have set the vehicle on fire.
