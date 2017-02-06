BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

26 LOL Tweets After Google Home Super Bowl Ad Drove Viewers’ Devices CRAZY!

February 6, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Ad, Commercial, Google, Google Home, OK Google, Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fans with Google Home got were caught off guard Sunday when a Super Bowl ad started driving their devices crazy.

The 60-second ad said “OK, Google… ” repeatedly, and told the device to turn on lights, check the weather, translate, and a flurry of other voice commands.

The Twittersphere lit up when viewers’ Google Home devices across the country tried to obey.

Here’s a few…

On Monday, there were dozens of articles telling folks how to keep their TVs from hijacking their devices. It’s pretty simple. Turn off the microphone located on the back.

