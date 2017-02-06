26 LOL Tweets After Google Home Super Bowl Ad Drove Viewers’ Devices CRAZY!

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fans with Google Home got were caught off guard Sunday when a Super Bowl ad started driving their devices crazy.

The 60-second ad said “OK, Google… ” repeatedly, and told the device to turn on lights, check the weather, translate, and a flurry of other voice commands.

The Twittersphere lit up when viewers’ Google Home devices across the country tried to obey.

Here’s a few…

That Google commercial just made my Google Home lose her damned mind! #SuperBowl #google #googlehome — Yost (@steve_dave) February 5, 2017

Google Home was saying "sorry, I don't understand" to the TV in response to the #GoogleHome #SuperBowl commercial. Not quite there yet. — James Thomas (@JCTdesign) February 5, 2017

Love our Google Home but wish they'd allow for custom start word to avoid setting it off. Was going crazy during their Super Bowl commercial — Andrew Berger (@Berger24) February 6, 2017

My Google Home was confused during the @Google commercial…. I felt bad…. #SuperBowl — Jeff (@CarmelBandDad) February 5, 2017

The super bowl commercial keeps triggering my Google home lol — (´・ω・`) (@XIA0MEI_) February 5, 2017

My Google Home was trying to play along with that commercial #SuperBowl — Sandy (@redredhothead) February 5, 2017

Google Home ad on Super Bowl just freaked out my google Home. Started trying to deal with queries as actors said — Frank Auer (@FrankAuer) February 5, 2017

Coolest aspect of @Google #SuperBowl ad is when our Google Home talked back 😳 #SuperBowlCommercials — Tricia Milford (@tmilfordhoyt) February 5, 2017

When your Google Home Assistant WON'T STOP ANSWERING THE PEOPLE IN THE GOOGLE HOME COMMERCIALS! #BugReport @madebygoogle #SuperBowl — Melanee (@YoBigMel) February 5, 2017

Our @Google Home freaked out that whole commercial #SuperBowl — Dylan Teske (@dylanteske19) February 5, 2017

The moment your Google Home starts going off in the middle of the Google Home commercial during the Super Bowl. #okgoogle — Jack Truschel III (@frizzo35) February 5, 2017

Hmmm My @Google Home Speaker just answered the people on the Google Home Speaker commercial. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials — Maurice Mo Egeston (@MoEgeston) February 5, 2017

My Google Home doesn't work when I talk to it but response wonderfully to the Super Bowl as!#google #googlehome #SuperBowl #SB51 — Joslin Joseph (@JoslinKJoseph) February 5, 2017

I don't know. My Google Home did not turn off the lights or speak Spanish during that spot. #SuperBowl — Judann Pollack (@judy_pollack) February 5, 2017

That #GoogleHome commercial just made my GH device go off in my kitchen. Freaked me the out. Thought I was being robbed #SuperBowl — Tom Quinn (@MQuinnton) February 5, 2017

Our Google Home just talked to its own Super Bowl ad. Sweet. #SuperBowlSunday @Google #connectedhome — Steve Williams (@steview8) February 5, 2017

Is it me or does Google home look like one of those automatic air fresheners? #SuperBowl #commercials — kelly betts (@TheotherKellyB) February 5, 2017

The @Google Home #Superbowl commercial just totally confused our poor #googlehome who dutifully tried to answer all questions. — Johanna Rehnvall (@JohannaRehnvall) February 5, 2017

Did every #googlehome device In The country just get activated at once cause of that commercial or was it just ours #SuperBowl #SBLI #google — Adam Veenstra (@ATVeenstra) February 5, 2017

That Google Home ad just activated both of ours … at least it didnt order anything on me. #SuperBowl — atu2.com – Sherry (@atu2comSherry) February 5, 2017

My @madebygoogle Google Home was activated like 5 times during the Super Bowl commercial for it. 😂 — Dippoakabob (@dippoakabob) February 5, 2017

Our Google Home just went berserk during the Google Home Super Bowl commercial — Steph Dippel (@steph_dippel) February 5, 2017

My Google Home just went nuts during that commercial. But at least it didn't order me a bunch of junk from Amazon. #SuperBowl — Colin Jeffery (@colinjef) February 5, 2017

My @Google home just responded to the commercial and I thought it was adorable. #awwwbaby #itsnotaboutyou #SuperBowl — Caitlin Lowery (@ItsCaitLow) February 5, 2017

Show of hands if your Google Home or whatever just did a bunch of random shit based on the commercial. #SuperbOwl — Scott Swezey (@ScottSwezey) February 5, 2017

On Monday, there were dozens of articles telling folks how to keep their TVs from hijacking their devices. It’s pretty simple. Turn off the microphone located on the back.