Adele ‘Gaga’ Over Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Amanda Wicks
(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters weren’t the only fans enthralled by her Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Sunday night. Adele also shared her enthusiastic response about the entire affair on Twitter.
Adele posted a photo of Gaga performing “A Million Reasons” at the piano during the Halftime Show, and wrote, “Lady you SMASHED it! Totally nailed it.” She even added an “A-OK” emoji to underscore her approval.
Adele wasn’t the only artist to respond to Gaga’s energetic performance. Former Halftime Show performer Katy Perry also tweeted out her support before Gaga took to the stage. Afterward, she requested fans start sending her jumping GIFS, referring to the way Gaga entered and exited the stadium.
