BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

City College Of San Francisco To Offer Free Tuition To SF Residents In Fall 2017

February 6, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: City College of San Francisco, Fall 2017, Free Tuition, Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — City College of San Francisco will offer free tuition to San Francisco residents under a deal made with the city.

Mayor Ed Lee agreed to spend $5.4 million on free tuition for San Francisco residents, enough to cover current students’ tuition and to allow for a 20 percent increase in enrollment. The city funding will also cover the cost of books for low-income students in the upcoming year.

The free tuition offer only applies to students who have lived in California for at least a year.

Interim Chancellor Susan Lamb says the college is ironing out final details in hopes of having the free tuition offer ready by fall 2017.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia