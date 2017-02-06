Con Artists Changing Tactics To Steal Identities

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.com) — The rise of chip-based credit cards in the United States has forced con artists to change their tactics. A recent study says more than 15 million Americans had personal and financial information stolen last year. That is up 16 percent from 2015.
When thieves pose as a customer to gain access to their accounts, it’s called an “account takeover.” In 2016, those instances increased by nearly 40 percent.
Just last week, cyber criminals took over one New Jersey man’s bank accounts in minutes.
“There’s nothing I could’ve done to stop it,” Marc Alfinez told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson. “That was the bank that let him in.”