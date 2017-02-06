BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Con Artists Changing Tactics To Steal Identities

February 6, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: chip-based credit cards, Crime, Cyber crime, Identity theft

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.com) — The rise of chip-based credit cards in the United States has forced con artists to change their tactics. A recent study says more than 15 million Americans had personal and financial information stolen last year. That is up 16 percent from 2015.

When thieves pose as a customer to gain access to their accounts, it’s called an “account takeover.” In 2016, those instances increased by nearly 40 percent.

Just last week, cyber criminals took over one New Jersey man’s bank accounts in minutes.

“There’s nothing I could’ve done to stop it,” Marc Alfinez told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson. “That was the bank that let him in.”

Read more at CBSNEWS.com>>>

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia