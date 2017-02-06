Magnitude 3.2 Quake Strikes Napa County

ANGWIN (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Lake Berryessa in Napa County early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck at 6:08 a.m. about 8 miles east of the community of Angwin, at a depth of about 5 miles.

Visitors to the USGS website in parts of Napa and Solano Counties felt weak to light shaking from the quake.

Sensors recorded at least two aftershocks, both with a magnitude of 2.3, striking the same area at 6:13 a.m. and 6:33 a.m.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

