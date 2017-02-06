Huge Meteor Streaks Across A Dozen Midwestern States

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Californians see many meteors each year, but some folks in the Midwest just saw a doozy.

A single giant fireball lit up Lake Michigan and streaked across a dozen states and Canada, according to the American Meteor Society, setting off hundreds of reports from concerned stargazers.

It occurred early Monday morning at about 1:30 a.m.

Sightings were reported in Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Ontario, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to the AMS.

The National Weather Service said it was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

The NWS said it is not clear if it landed or broke up in the sky.

