Huge Meteor Streaks Across A Dozen Midwestern States

February 6, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: American Meteor Society, Fireball, Meteor, Midwest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Californians see many meteors each year, but some folks in the Midwest just saw a doozy.

A single giant fireball lit up Lake Michigan and streaked across a dozen states and Canada, according to the American Meteor Society, setting off hundreds of reports from concerned stargazers.

It occurred early Monday morning at about 1:30 a.m.

Sightings were reported in Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Ontario, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to the AMS.

The National Weather Service said it was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

The NWS said it is not clear if it landed or broke up in the sky.

Last April, a giant green fireballhttp://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2016/04/26/footage-captures-giant-green-fireball-as-it-streaked-across-southern-california/ streaked across the skies of Southern California and was visible from the Mexican border all the way to Ventura County.

