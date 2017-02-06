Katy Perry To Perform At The GRAMMYs

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry will perform at the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards. The Recording Academy confirmed her upcoming appearance via Twitter Monday afternoon
Perry joins a star-studded lineup that features Beyoncé, Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson.
The GRAMMYs air live on CBS Sunday, February 12th 8pm ET/5pm PT.
