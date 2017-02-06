Mother Nature Kicks The Storm Door Wide Open

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An active jet stream was poised to send wave after wave of wet weather into the Bay Area this week, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning on Monday in anticipate of the stormy onslaught.

The warning was set to begin Monday evening and stay in place until Tuesday morning and covers Point Reyes, much of the North Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Los Padres National Forest.

While Monday began with light showers and drizzle over most of the Bay Area, the rain was predicted to pick up its intensity in the evening hours when the latest atmospheric river parks itself over Northern California.

As much as 2 1/2 inches of rain could fall over the North Bay with 3-6 inches possible in the already saturated coastal mountains.

The National Weather Service said the deluge would cause ponding on local roadways making it a hazardous Tuesday morning commute. Forecasters also predicted that streams and creeks could rapidly rise and some rivers would likely go over their banks.

A flood warning had been issued by the weather service for the Cosumnes River. Forecasters also warned of slides in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Along with the rain, southerly winds will also increase through the day on Monday as the front approaches.

Wind speeds will continue to increase overnight to levels that could topple trees and power lines especially because of the saturated soils. Local gusts will exceed 35 mph in lower elevation spots while higher elevation spots could see gusts over 50 mph.

The third and final system for the week will bring one more round of rainfall into our region beginning Thursday morning and continuing through Friday.

Forecasters predicted dry weather should return in time for Saturday night’s Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco.