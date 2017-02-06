BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

P!nk Squashes Lady Gaga Backlash On Instagram

February 6, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Instagram, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Pink

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance was hailed by fans and musicians alike. However, some fans apparently felt Gaga’s high wire act took a page out of P!nk’s playbook.

P!nk is not having it. Today the singer took to Instagram with a message for haters. “Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to become a thing,” she wrote. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in from of millions and millions of people.”

“Who cares if I flew first?” she continued “Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been it the air for years!”

P!nk suggested that perhaps there are larger issues to occupy our time. “No can we get back to the real controversy?” she wrote. “The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute.”

Check out P!nk’s full post below:

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia