BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Queen Elizabeth II Marks Record 65 Years On Throne

February 6, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Anniversary, Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne.

The queen’s Sapphire Jubilee was marked Monday with a 41-gun salute by World War I-era field guns in London’s Green Park, and another 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London.

Buckingham Palace also released a photo of Elizabeth taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014. In the picture, the monarch wears a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father as a wedding gift in 1947.

The palace says the 90-year-old Elizabeth was spending the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England. She does not celebrate the anniversary of the date she became queen, known as Ascension Day, as it is also the anniversary of her father’s death.

Elizabeth became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952.

She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-serving monarch in 2015.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia