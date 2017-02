Reduce Pain With These Gluten-Free Recipes

Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Town Center Wellness in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of chiropractic medicine and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist focused on the holistic natural treatment of chronic degenerative diseases with a primary focus on gluten sensitivity and food allergies. He is the cofounder of Nutra-MD and the Gluten Free Society. His book, No Grain, No Pain , is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

Dr. Peter Osborne’s No Grain, No Pain, demonstrates the proven link between a gluten-heavy diet and chronic pain. As a solution, it offers a groundbreaking, 30-day, grain-free diet plan. Below are two delicious, gluten-free recipes from the book for readers who are already living gluten-free or who are setting out on their own 30-day, grain-free diet.