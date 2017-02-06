Gov. Brown Declares Ronald Reagan Day In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Gov. Jerry Brown issued a proclamation Monday honoring former President and former California governor Ronald Reagan, on what would have been his 106th birthday.
“From his humble Midwestern origins, through a successful career in Hollywood, and on to the highest offices in his state and country, Ronald Reagan lived the California dream,” Brown said about his predecessor.
After a career in movies and TV, Reagan turned to politics and served two terms as governor from 1967 through 1975. In 1980, Reagan was elected to the first of two terms as president.
While Reagan was a Republican, the Democratic governor noted the former president’s “successful diplomacy with Mikhail Gorbachev and the economic recovery that occurred under his presidency.”
Beyond politics, Brown also noted Reagan’s, “irresistible optimism, faith and good humor.”
Brown urged Californians to give generously to the Reagan Research Institute which researches Alzheimer’s disease. Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years after leaving the White House.
Reagan died in 2004 at the age of 93.