San Francisco #1 City In U.S. For Living Without A Car

The real estate experts at Redfin named San Francisco the best city in America for people who "don't want a car, but still want to get around."
February 6, 2017 3:28 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For car-free living, San Francisco is the best place to be.

Redfin looked at cities with populations greater than 300,000 and San Francisco scored high for walking, biking and transit, and ranks highest overall followed by New York City, Boston and Washington D.C.

San Francisco’s neighbor across the bay, Oakland came in tenth on the list.

“It’s true that most people in San Francisco don’t own cars. It’s said that if you want to own a home that has parking, plan on adding about $300,000 to the cost of your home,” says Redfin real estate agent Mia Simon. “The good news is that nearly every neighborhood in San Francisco is walkable and BART and MUNI can basically get you anywhere you need to go.”

The City’s car-free lifestyle comes at a definite price, though. Rents in San Francisco are the highest in the nation and the median home price is over a million dollars.

Pedestrians walk by a for lease sign in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Here are all the top 10 best cities for living without a car:

1. San Francisco, California
2. New York, New York
3. Boston, Massachusetts
4. Washington, D.C.
5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
6. Chicago, Illinois
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota
8. Miami, Florida
9. Seattle, Washington
10. Oakland, California

Read the full report: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2017/02/the-best-cities-for-living-without-a-car.html.

